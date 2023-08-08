a.k.a. Brands (AKA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 32.16%. On average, analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AKA stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 585,353 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

