AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Jessica A. Garascia Sells 14,778 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,778 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $885,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,244.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
AAR Stock Performance
Shares of AIR opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIR
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AAR
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.