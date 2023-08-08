AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Jessica A. Garascia Sells 14,778 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,778 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $885,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,244.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AAR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AAR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AAR by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AAR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIR

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.