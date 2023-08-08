Accuray (ARAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) is set to post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Accuray to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARAY stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $402.15 million, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

In other Accuray news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,492,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,890 shares of company stock valued at $167,522. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,049 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accuray by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after buying an additional 114,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Accuray by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

