Aclaris Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,062 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 791% compared to the typical daily volume of 456 call options.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

ACRS stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $646.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

