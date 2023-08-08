Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.4 %

ATGE opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $19,451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $12,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ATGE shares. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

