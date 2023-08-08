Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,230,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $46.09.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

