Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,536,000 after acquiring an additional 55,985 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

AAP stock opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

