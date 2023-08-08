Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.1% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.48. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.26.

View Our Latest Report on AAP

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.