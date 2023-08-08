Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADESGet Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADESGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 13.75%. On average, analysts expect Advanced Emissions Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

