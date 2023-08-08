Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,991,000 after acquiring an additional 111,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after acquiring an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,712,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,718,000 after acquiring an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

