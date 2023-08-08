Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFMD. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Affimed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.36. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 271.06% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. Research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

