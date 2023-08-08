Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.70.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,624. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

