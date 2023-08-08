Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post earnings of ($3.48) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($7.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 318.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,658.43%. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
