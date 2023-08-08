Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post earnings of ($3.48) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($7.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 318.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,658.43%. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

