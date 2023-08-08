Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 834,624 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $32,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,605.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $32,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,605.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $48,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,703 shares of company stock valued at $754,710. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

