Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Raymond James

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALG

Alamo Group Price Performance

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group stock opened at $181.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.50. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $200.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.