Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.30.

Get Albemarle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

Albemarle Trading Down 1.7 %

ALB opened at $196.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 25.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.