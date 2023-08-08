Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.9 %

ARE opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.81 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

