Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alight were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Price Performance

Alight stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.92 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Alight in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

