Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 53.2% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

