Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 703,229 shares of company stock valued at $24,002,443. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average is $110.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

