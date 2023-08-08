Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,229 shares of company stock worth $24,002,443 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

