Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $24,653,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,511.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $611,831.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,511.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $2,772,057. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.

Shares of ZG opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

