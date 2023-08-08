Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 2.0 %

FDP stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDP

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.