Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE Trading Up 0.8 %

AMERISAFE stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.