Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.29.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

