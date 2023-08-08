Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AHCO. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 113.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $744.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

