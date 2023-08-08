Amalgamated Bank Has $368,000 Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.14. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RVNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $2,433,943.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,896,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $739,404.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,896,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,685 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.