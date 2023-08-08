Amalgamated Bank Has $381,000 Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Unitil were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of UTL stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $813.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

