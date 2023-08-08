Amalgamated Bank Has $391,000 Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brad A. Vincent acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

BOKF opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

