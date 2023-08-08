Amalgamated Bank Has $392,000 Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ichor were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

