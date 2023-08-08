Amalgamated Bank Has $395,000 Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.83. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

