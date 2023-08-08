Amalgamated Bank Has $395,000 Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,028,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,221,000 after buying an additional 88,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $22,186,000. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 98,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.16 million, a PE ratio of -1,984.02 and a beta of 0.73. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHEN

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.