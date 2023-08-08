Amalgamated Bank Has $396,000 Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,600,000 after buying an additional 173,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after buying an additional 1,685,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 314,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after buying an additional 727,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after buying an additional 35,115 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 394,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $243,094.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,917. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCUS stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

