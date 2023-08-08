Amalgamated Bank Has $401,000 Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 623,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,009,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,233.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 42,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $793,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,481 shares in the company, valued at $16,230,302.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,009,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,233.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AAT opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

