Amalgamated Bank Has $401,000 Stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 184.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in N-able were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NABL. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of N-able by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 239,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

N-able Trading Down 0.1 %

N-able stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). N-able had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.96 million. Analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

