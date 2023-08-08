Amalgamated Bank Has $402,000 Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,492 shares of company stock worth $324,174 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $69.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.