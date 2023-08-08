Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $131,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.