Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,627 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 399,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1,054.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HL shares. Roth Capital cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

Shares of HL opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

