Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axonics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Price Performance

Axonics stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $79.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $93,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXNX

About Axonics

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.