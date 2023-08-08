Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,838 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 2.6 %

SLCA opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.58.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $406.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

