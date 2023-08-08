Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Impinj were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Impinj by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 617,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,409,000 after buying an additional 166,563 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Impinj by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 164,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Impinj by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 156,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.44. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $358,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,607 shares of company stock worth $2,217,445. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

