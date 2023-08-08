Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,164,000 after buying an additional 351,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,254,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 518,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 108,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Astec Industries stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.56. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

