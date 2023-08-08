Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 398,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 352,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $10,818,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $276,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,035.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,034. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

