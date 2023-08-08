Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,041 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,438,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,596,000 after acquiring an additional 197,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,664 shares of company stock worth $2,827,673 over the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

