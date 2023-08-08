Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,087 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 125,956 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $684,834.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $684,834.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,527 shares of company stock worth $1,766,246. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

