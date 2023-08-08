Amalgamated Bank Sells 130,231 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,231 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $827.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 8.73. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.07%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

