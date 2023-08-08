Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,349 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 267.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $70.73.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

