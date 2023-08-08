Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,684 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,185,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCVX. TD Cowen began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

