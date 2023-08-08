Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,843 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gogo were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 1,102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 997,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gogo by 74.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 24,953.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 544,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 166.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 348,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gogo by 391.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 283,751 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Stock Down 18.3 %

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Gogo

Gogo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.