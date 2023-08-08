Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,639 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.16.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

